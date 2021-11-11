Mid-South food bank kicks off virtual holiday food drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Today kicks off Action News 5′s Holiday Food drive with the Mid-South Food Bank.

This year’s food drive will once again be virtual, and the Food Bank will rely on online donations. Many of those donations will go to families who continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Last year was such a success even though it’s not in person. We know we love all that in person stuff. And that’s a fun time for us. But it was really successful. Last year we raised over $100,000,” President and CEO of the Mid-South Food Bank Cathy Pope said.

Pope hopes to see the same success with this year’s food drive.

Pope says this year’s drive comes at a time where the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to lead to food insecurity.

“We’ve had so many people that are trying to catch up from being out of work, businesses shut down. We’re really there to support those families to help them get back on their feet. That’s why it’s really so important this year that we do well,” Pope said.

Last year the Food Bank saw needs increase multiple times over.

“Prior to the pandemic, the food bank was distributing in our 31 counties that we serve 16.7 million in one year. But last year in a 12-month period, during the pandemic we distributed 55 million pounds,” Pope said.

But, since August, federal organizations have ceased providing resources for the Food Bank. They are working hard to fill that gap with food purchases.

However, Pope says food prices have increased and there could be some difficulties on the horizon with supply chain shortages.

“We have actually not seen any of our orders put on hold yet. We are kind of anticipating that that might happen which is why we have put a lot of food orders in the queue already,” Pope said.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.