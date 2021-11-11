Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Mid-South food bank kicks off virtual holiday food drive

By Camille Connor
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Today kicks off Action News 5′s Holiday Food drive with the Mid-South Food Bank.

This year’s food drive will once again be virtual, and the Food Bank will rely on online donations. Many of those donations will go to families who continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Last year was such a success even though it’s not in person. We know we love all that in person stuff. And that’s a fun time for us. But it was really successful. Last year we raised over $100,000,” President and CEO of the Mid-South Food Bank Cathy Pope said.

Pope hopes to see the same success with this year’s food drive.

Pope says this year’s drive comes at a time where the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to lead to food insecurity.

“We’ve had so many people that are trying to catch up from being out of work, businesses shut down. We’re really there to support those families to help them get back on their feet. That’s why it’s really so important this year that we do well,” Pope said.

Last year the Food Bank saw needs increase multiple times over.

“Prior to the pandemic, the food bank was distributing in our 31 counties that we serve 16.7 million in one year. But last year in a 12-month period, during the pandemic we distributed 55 million pounds,” Pope said.

But, since August, federal organizations have ceased providing resources for the Food Bank. They are working hard to fill that gap with food purchases.

However, Pope says food prices have increased and there could be some difficulties on the horizon with supply chain shortages.

“We have actually not seen any of our orders put on hold yet. We are kind of anticipating that that might happen which is why we have put a lot of food orders in the queue already,” Pope said.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Afraid for her life, the victim used her own gun against two teenagers attempting to carjack...
Woman shoots 13-year-old suspect in attempted carjacking
Alumni Ally flyer opposing Briarcrest training session on gender identity, sexuality
Alumni group responds in opposition to Briarcrest’s gender identity, sexuality training sessions
Memphis private school’s parental training sparks public protest
Memphis private school’s parental training sparks public protest
Briarcrest Christian School
County commissioner blasts school’s training sessions for parents on ‘gospel response’ to sexuality and gender identity
Multi-vehicle crash on I-240 at I-55 split
Multi-vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler blocks traffic on I-240 at I-55

Latest News

NAACP and Black Caucus scrutinize process used to choose UofM president
NAACP and Black Caucus scrutinize process used to choose UofM president
Four missing children found safe after Amber Alert
Four missing Memphis children found safe after Amber Alert
Commission supports currently Shelby County Schools curriculum to reduce violence
Collierville Kroger reopens seven weeks after mass shooting
Collierville Kroger reopens seven weeks after mass shooting