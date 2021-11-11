Advertise with Us
Memphis cash player hits $720K jackpot

(AP)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cash player in Memphis hit the $720,000 jackpot this week.

The Tennessee Lottery says the winner matched five out of five numbers plus the cash ball to take home the winnings.

The ticket was purchased at Airways Express at 2205 East Holmes Road.

The name of the winner has been announced at this time as the Lottery waits for the winner to claim their prize.

