Inside Memphis Flyer with Editor-in-chief Jesse Davis

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s Memphis Flyer cover story feature their annual Fall Beer Guide.

Editor-in-chief Jesse Davis joined Andrew Douglas at the WMC Digital Desk to discuss some of his staff’s favorite fall beers and more featured in the latest issue, including Nikii Richey’s display “A Come Apart” on view at the Medicine Factory.

Watch his interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of Memphis Flyer is on newsstands now or visit memphisflyer.com to read more.

