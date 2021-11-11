Advertise with Us
Grizzlies stung by Hornets on Brooks return to lineup

By Jarvis Greer
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s back to work for the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday night in the second of a three-game homestand at FedExForum.

The Griz welcoming the Charlotte Hornets to town, hoping not to get stung by reigning NBA Rookie of the Year LaMello Ball.

The third of three ball brothers is averaging more than 20 points per game and he’s not even Charlotte’s leading scorer. That would be Miles Bridges, who averages 22 a contest.

The big story, Dillon Brooks, is finally available for Memphis after missing all season, so far, recovering from left hand surgery after fracturing it playing pickup. Brooks makes his first entrance of the season coming off the bench at the 6:07 mark of the first quarter.

Fans can sense something good happening giving him the grindhouse standing O. And Brooks doesn’t disappoint. Coming up with steals on defense and getting it up to Ja Morant for fast break jams. Brooks, known for his defense, picks up two thefts in his first three minutes on the court. Just like old times having those two in the backcourt. Of Course, Brooks likes to score the ball himself and he’s pretty good at it with 20 points, six assists for Brooks on his return.

The high man for the Grizzlies, none other than Ja Morant. He makes the lane his home in the first quarter, and the Hornets could do nothing about it no matter what defense they devised. Morant has an answer, even floating outside for the occasional three, but mostly throwing them down in the paint. Eighteen points in the first quarter for Morant. He winds up with 32, eight assists, and seven rebounds.

But the Hornets cross up the Grizzlies by going zone in the second half, keeping Morant out of the lane. Frustrates Memphis, but not more than the shooting of Kelly Oubre. Oubre seven three-pointers on his way to a season high 37 points. Hornets stymie the Grizzlies with the final score..118-108. Griz, now 6-5, next host the NBA runner-up Phoenix Suns Friday night.

