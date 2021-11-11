Advertise with Us
Gov. Reeves: State of Emergency will expire on Nov. 20

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves addresses business leaders at the Mississippi Economic Council's...
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves addresses business leaders at the Mississippi Economic Council's annual "Hobnob Mississippi" in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves says he will not again extend the State of Emergency related to COVID-19.

Instead, it will be allowed to expire on November 20. The current State of Emergency was set to expire on November 11, but this decision will extend it eight more days.

Reeves had been extending the State of Emergency on a month-to-month basis to aid the state’s response to COVID-19 hospitalization and vaccination efforts.

Earlier this year, Reeves announced that he would allow the State of Emergency to expire. His announcement came in June, two days after House Speaker Philip Gunn called for the order to come to an end. At the time, Reeves said he would allow it to expire in August.

Then in August, days before it was set to expire, Reeves extended the State of Emergency.

