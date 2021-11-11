Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Four missing Memphis children found safe after Amber Alert

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four children have been found on Nathan Avenue after being missing for a month, according to officers on the scene.

A City Watch was issued for the children Tuesday evening and an Amber Alert was issued Wednesday afternoon.

The children have been found safe and are being checked out by paramedics on the scene.

Police are still searching for the children’s mother, Jamisha Thomas.

Action News 5 will continue to provide updates as we receive more information.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Afraid for her life, the victim used her own gun against two teenagers attempting to carjack...
Woman shoots 13-year-old suspect in attempted carjacking
Alumni Ally flyer opposing Briarcrest training session on gender identity, sexuality
Alumni group responds in opposition to Briarcrest’s gender identity, sexuality training sessions
Memphis private school’s parental training sparks public protest
Memphis private school’s parental training sparks public protest
Briarcrest Christian School
County commissioner blasts school’s training sessions for parents on ‘gospel response’ to sexuality and gender identity
Multi-vehicle crash on I-240 at I-55 split
Multi-vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler blocks traffic on I-240 at I-55

Latest News

Mid-South food bank kicks off virtual holiday food drive
Mid-South food bank kicks off virtual holiday food drive
NAACP and Black Caucus scrutinize process used to choose UofM president
NAACP and Black Caucus scrutinize process used to choose UofM president
Commission supports currently Shelby County Schools curriculum to reduce violence
Collierville Kroger reopens seven weeks after mass shooting
Collierville Kroger reopens seven weeks after mass shooting