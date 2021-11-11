Expert dispels concerns over children being vaccinated for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More than 1,000 children in Shelby County between the ages of 5 and 11 have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in just one week.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Stephen Threlkeld says that as more children get vaccinated, more reports of side-effects are likely to come out.

“We will eventually see some side effects in kids just as we saw in adults. But the important question is, is which is safer,” he said.

Just like with vaccines for adults, some parents are skeptical of the safety of the vaccine, or wonder if it is even necessary since kids are less likely to get severely ill from COVID-19.

“If you turn that around, Covid-19 was still one of the top 10 causes of death last year in the age range of 5-11,” said Dr. Threlkeld.

Dr. Threlkeld says that more serious side-effects that have been linked to the vaccine, such as myocarditis are much worse in patients who have gotten the virus itself.

“Even if you talk about myocarditis,” he said, “You’re much more likely to get the rare complication from the infection than you are from the vaccine

He adds that it is important not to ignore the cases where people have had more serious side-effects from the vaccine.

“We have to have compassion for those people who have these problems and point out that they exist. We have to give people real numbers with which to make their decisions”

But Dr. Threlkeld stresses that serious side effects are rare when looking at the millions who have gotten vaccine and have had no negative outcomes.

“Again I would argue that it is much safer to take the vaccine than not to because on so many levels it’s safer,” he said.

The Shelby County Health Department is currently offering COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11 years-old at the location at 814 Jefferson Avenue.

