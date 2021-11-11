ESPN College GameDay comes to Ole Miss
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - ESPN has announced that they will be live for College GameDay at the University of Mississippi this weekend.
The show will be held near the stage in The Grove from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 13, during the Ole Miss versus Texas A&M game.
Live music will be performed by DJ Rob Swift during the event.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.