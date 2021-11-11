ESPN College GameDay comes to Ole Miss

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - ESPN has announced that they will be live for College GameDay at the University of Mississippi this weekend.

The show will be held near the stage in The Grove from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 13, during the Ole Miss versus Texas A&M game.

Live music will be performed by DJ Rob Swift during the event.

OXFORD ‼️



We'll see you in The Grove Saturday morning 🌳 @OleMissFB pic.twitter.com/VaNIdkFq0x — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 11, 2021

