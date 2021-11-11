Advertise with Us
Emergency motion filed in Shelby County Schools masking debate

((Source: WMC))
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The battle over whether Shelby County Schools students have to mask up in class continues.

An emergency motion for clarification on the issue was filed Thursday.

This new legal action stems from the omnibus bill recently passed by the Tennessee legislature. The bill would ban mask mandates in Tennessee schools.

Supporters of masking in class say the bill directly opposes the preliminary injunction ordering schools in Shelby County to enforce masking.

The motion filed Thursday reads,“it is no longer clear what mechanisms of enforcement may be available to Shelby County.” The motion seeks to clarify what obligations Shelby County has.

Governor Bill Lee says he plans to sign the omnibus bill by Friday.

Read the motion below.

