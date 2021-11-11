Advertise with Us
Commission supports currently Shelby County Schools curriculum to reduce violence

(Source: WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There’s a change to a resolution encouraging the requirement of conflict resolution courses in Shelby County Schools (SCS) to prevent and reduce violence.

After hearing a presentation about the current curriculum in place, Shelby County commissioners amended their resolution to support this current program.

Wednesday morning, commissioners learned that the curriculum in place promotes social and emotional learning for students grades K through 12.

The Re-Think curriculum provides weekly lessons on awareness of self and other, social awareness, and more.

“These are all outlined to teach students how to manage conflict, how to resolve issues without violence, and all the components of social, emotional health, and well-being,” said Shawn Page, chief of academics and school support.

SCS has also created ReSet rooms in 122 schools in the district to allow students to take the time to stop and reflect on issues. This program has been in place for one full month.

It will track data on student suspension, consequences for students, and provide further help for those students that need it.

