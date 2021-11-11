Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Cold front brings rain tonight followed by cooler temperatures

By Ron Childers
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will move through the Mid-South late tonight and early tomorrow morning. The front will bring showers and cooler temperatures to end the week, but the coldest air will filter into the area this weekend.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers after midnight along with a South wind at 5 to 15 MPH and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Early morning rain then clearing during the afternoon with a West wind at 10 to 15 MPH and highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool with a light west wind and lows in the low to mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with highs near 60 and lows in the upper 30s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 50 and lows in the upper 30s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 50s and lows in the lower 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 60s and lows in the lower 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs near 70.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Afraid for her life, the victim used her own gun against two teenagers attempting to carjack...
Woman shoots 13-year-old suspect in attempted carjacking
Alumni Ally flyer opposing Briarcrest training session on gender identity, sexuality
Alumni group responds in opposition to Briarcrest’s gender identity, sexuality training sessions
Briarcrest Christian School
County commissioner blasts school’s training sessions for parents on ‘gospel response’ to sexuality and gender identity
Memphis private school’s parental training sparks public protest
Memphis private school’s parental training sparks public protest
Multi-vehicle crash on I-240 at I-55 split
Multi-vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler blocks traffic on I-240 at I-55

Latest News

Wednesday evening weather update
Wednesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-November 11, 2021
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
WMC First Alert Weather
Sun and mild temperatures will give way to rain late tonight
VIP has had to drastically increase their tire inventory to try to help meet demand this year.
Breakdown: Why your tire pressure light may illuminate when it’s cold