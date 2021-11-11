Cold front brings rain tonight followed by cooler temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will move through the Mid-South late tonight and early tomorrow morning. The front will bring showers and cooler temperatures to end the week, but the coldest air will filter into the area this weekend.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers after midnight along with a South wind at 5 to 15 MPH and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Early morning rain then clearing during the afternoon with a West wind at 10 to 15 MPH and highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool with a light west wind and lows in the low to mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with highs near 60 and lows in the upper 30s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 50 and lows in the upper 30s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 50s and lows in the lower 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 60s and lows in the lower 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs near 70.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.