Caught on Camera: Aggravated assault suspects shoot at car, house

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to an aggravated assault call on Dempster Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say that a white SUV was recorded driving by the home and fired shots at the car in the the driveway and the house.

No injuries were reported and no witnesses were outside when the incident occurred. Police were able to obtain footage from a security camera at the front of the house.

Anyone with information on SUV or its occupants are encouraged to call 901-528-CASH.

