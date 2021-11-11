Bluff City Life: Thursday, 11 Nov
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Grind City Cares
Communities in need could use our help. There’s a group who cares about the challenges that can stunt success, so with boots on the ground they are busy providing support.
Monica Thompson | Vice President of Grind City Cares | grindcitycares.com
Stress-Free Shopping Spree
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are just around the corner and we’re kicking off the holiday shopping season with the top tech gifts!
Carley Knobloch | Tech Lifestyle Expert | techgifts.tv
Grind City Kicks
Power behind the apparel. See the purpose behind Grind City Kicks’ brand and how the community benefits.
Chima Onwuka | Founder & CEO of Grind City Kicks & Grind City Cares | grindcitykicks.com
Black Lives Matter Awareness Shoe | Preorder Now Available Until 4.12.21
Texas-Sized National Happy Hour Day
Combining the cooking styles of Texas and Mexico, the heat is on as we hit the kitchen to try out these sizzling flavors!
Walter Rivas | On The Border | ontheborder.com
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.