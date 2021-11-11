Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Thursday, 11 Nov

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Grind City Cares

Communities in need could use our help. There’s a group who cares about the challenges that can stunt success, so with boots on the ground they are busy providing support.

Monica Thompson | Vice President of Grind City Cares | grindcitycares.com

Stress-Free Shopping Spree

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are just around the corner and we’re kicking off the holiday shopping season with the top tech gifts!

Carley Knobloch | Tech Lifestyle Expert | techgifts.tv

Grind City Kicks

Power behind the apparel. See the purpose behind Grind City Kicks’ brand and how the community benefits.

Chima Onwuka | Founder & CEO of Grind City Kicks & Grind City Cares | grindcitykicks.com

Black Lives Matter Awareness Shoe | Preorder Now Available Until 4.12.21

Texas-Sized National Happy Hour Day

Combining the cooking styles of Texas and Mexico, the heat is on as we hit the kitchen to try out these sizzling flavors!

Walter Rivas | On The Border | ontheborder.com

