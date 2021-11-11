901 FC’s Pirmann second for USL Coach of the Month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Even though he didn’t win it, congratulations have to go out to 901 FC Head Coach Ben Pirmann.

Pirmann finishes second in the balloting for United Soccer League Coach of the Month. The boys in black won six of their final eight games to come in third in the USL Central Division, and power their way to their first playoff berth in franchise history.

He lost to the team that beat Memphis in the playoffs, Charlotte’s Mike Jefferson. The independence finishes seond in the USL Atlantic Division.

