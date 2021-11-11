Advertise with Us
$6M project underway to improve pedestrian safety on Highland Strip

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An area near the University of Memphis is undergoing a $6-million project.

The goal is to improve safety for pedestrians.

According to the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, at least 43 pedestrians have been killed in Shelby County so far this year. It is on pace with the record-breaking numbers from last year.

Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas spoke with Cody Fletcher, Executive Director of University Neighborhoods Development Corporation, and Alan Barner, President of A Joint Venture, who are behind the Highland Streetscapes Improvement Project.

Fletcher talked about some of the traffic and safety issues along the Highland Strip Corridor that lead to the project.

He believes it will impact not only the community, but visitors and businesses.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

