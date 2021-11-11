Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

105-year-old woman dashes to world record

By CNN
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (CNN) - A 105-year-old Louisiana woman holds a world record in the 100-meter dash.

Retired teacher Julia Hawkins took the top spot for the race at the Louisiana Senior Games on Saturday.

That makes her the first female track and field athlete, and the first American, to set this particular track and field world record.

Her win established an “age 105 and older” category.

Hawkins has won big before. At age 101, she won the 100-meter dash at the USA Track and Field Outdoors Masters Championships.

And in 2019, Hawkins won two gold medals for races at the Senior Games in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Hawkins said, “I want to keep running as long as I can. My message to others is that you have to stay active if you want to be healthy and happy as you age.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamisha Thomas accused of especially aggravated kidnapping
Non-custodial mother of 4 Memphis children at center of Amber Alert in custody
Afraid for her life, the victim used her own gun against two teenagers attempting to carjack...
Woman shoots 13-year-old suspect in attempted carjacking
Memphis private school’s parental training sparks public protest
Memphis private school’s parental training sparks public protest
FILE - A student raises his hand in class at iPrep Academy on the first day of school, Monday,...
Gov. Lee expected to sign bill changing COVID-19 restrictions in Tennessee schools
Memphis police searching for 4 missing children
Memphis police searching for 4 missing children last seen in October

Latest News

Caught on Camera: Aggravated assault suspects shoot at car, house
Caught on Camera: Aggravated assault suspects shoot at car, house
Blaise Barnett, 1, was taken along with the SUV he was riding in Wednesday. The SUV was...
Amber Alert: Missing 1-year-old Georgia boy found safe after SUV stolen
Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld music festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in...
Attorney: Texas A&M student injured at Astroworld dies
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
GRAPHIC: Expert at Rittenhouse trial zeroes in on just a few minutes
FILE - President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. A...
Trump asks appeals court to delay release of Jan. 6 records