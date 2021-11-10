Advertise with Us
West Memphis police investigate shooting incident near school

West Memphis Police
West Memphis Police(WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A school in West Memphis was put on lockdown Wednesday after a nearby shooting incident.

West Memphis police say officers responded to multiple calls of shots fired near Academies of West Memphis shortly after 11:30 a.m.

Academies of West Memphis was put on lockdown as a security precaution. Upon inviestigation, police discovered the shooting happened near the intersection of Rice and Auburn.

Witnesses and Skycop footage revealed two vehicles were possibly shooting at one another as they were driving down the street.

The investigation is ongoing.

