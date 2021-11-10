Watch Live: Memphis-Shelby County COVID Task Force gives update on cases, vaccines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis-Shelby County COVID Task Force will be holding a press conference this afternoon to give an update on case trends and vaccination efforts.

Shelby County Health Department reports 96 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last 24-hours.

This brings the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County to 146,814 and there have been 2,279 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The current average of COVID-19 cases is 86 cases per day for the last seven days.

There are currently 2,263 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and 252 of them are pediatric cases.

SCHD COVID-19 data 11.10.21 (Shelby County Health Department)

Shelby County is averaging 1,628 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 72.5% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

5077,634 total people vaccinated

985,926 total vaccinations administered

11,398 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

The latest weekly test positivity rate was 2.9% for the week ending in October 30.

The Shelby County Health Department announced its most recent health directive on October 27. The directive lifted the mask mandate, but health officials are still encouraging businesses to require masks inside and people to get vaccinated.

Tennessee lawmakers wrapped up a special session last month that made various changes to COVID-19 restrictions.

To see more information from the Shelby County Health Department click here.

