Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Watch Live: Memphis-Shelby County COVID Task Force gives update on cases, vaccines

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis-Shelby County COVID Task Force will be holding a press conference this afternoon to give an update on case trends and vaccination efforts.

Shelby County Health Department reports 96 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last 24-hours.

This brings the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County to 146,814 and there have been 2,279 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The current average of COVID-19 cases is 86 cases per day for the last seven days.

There are currently 2,263 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and 252 of them are pediatric cases.

SCHD COVID-19 data 11.10.21
SCHD COVID-19 data 11.10.21(Shelby County Health Department)

Shelby County is averaging 1,628 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 72.5% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

  • 5077,634 total people vaccinated
  • 985,926 total vaccinations administered
  • 11,398 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

The latest weekly test positivity rate was 2.9% for the week ending in October 30.

The Shelby County Health Department announced its most recent health directive on October 27. The directive lifted the mask mandate, but health officials are still encouraging businesses to require masks inside and people to get vaccinated.

Tennessee lawmakers wrapped up a special session last month that made various changes to COVID-19 restrictions.

To see more information from the Shelby County Health Department click here.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Afraid for her life, the victim used her own gun against two teenagers attempting to carjack...
Woman shoots 13-year-old suspect in attempted carjacking
Alumni Ally flyer opposing Briarcrest training session on gender identity, sexuality
Alumni group responds in opposition to Briarcrest’s gender identity, sexuality training sessions
Briarcrest Christian School
County commissioner blasts school’s training sessions for parents on ‘gospel response’ to sexuality and gender identity
Memphis private school’s parental training sparks public protest
Memphis private school’s parental training sparks public protest
Multi-vehicle crash on I-240 at I-55 split
Multi-vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler blocks traffic on I-240 at I-55

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Memphis International Airport opens onsite medical clinic for COVID-19 testing, health services
The Biden administration has mandated millions of workers get vaccinated against COVID-19 by...
More than half of US states suing over federal COVID vaccine mandate
In California, parents or guardians must provide consent for a minor to get vaccinated.
Calif. mother 'really concerned' after teen son vaccinated without her consent