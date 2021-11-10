Advertise with Us
Warmer pattern continues, but a cold front will move in soon

By Ron Childers
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - South winds have driven warm air into the Mid-South for another day and the pattern remains for another, but a cold front Thursday will bring rain and a much cooler change in the pattern.

TONIGHT: Decreasing Clouds with a light South wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with rain after midnight, a South wind at 5 to 15 MPH, and lows in the upper 50s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will begin with showers in the morning followed by a gradually clearing sky by early afternoon along with high temperatures in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs near 60 and lows in the upper 30s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 50 and lows in the upper 30s to near 40. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 50 and lows in the lower 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs in the lower 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

