U.S. Marshals searching for Memphis murder suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Marshals are asking for the public’s assistance locating a murder suspect.

Investigators say Jarquez Mallory is wanted for first-degree murder for the shooting death of a juvenile August 3rd at a car wash on North Hollywood Street.

Another suspect, Odell Faulkner, has already been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting.

Officials say a cash reward is available if the information provided leads to Mallory’s arrest.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call 901-601-1575.

