Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Tigers ready to show what they’re made of with No. 1 recruiting class

Tigers ready to show what they’re made of with No. 1 recruiting class
Tigers ready to show what they’re made of with No. 1 recruiting class(Source: WMC)
By Cassie Carlson
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The theme of this year is ‘Tunnel Vision’ as the Tigers look to prove a lot with Penny Hardaway’s second number-one recruiting class

This is the most complete team Hardaway feels like he’s had entering the season and he feels like this is the best situation he and his teams have been in since he’s been head coach at Memphis.

The first year, he inherited Tubby Smith’s team. Second-year James Wiseman couldn’t play and left, and they dealt with a bunch of injuries. Last year, they dealt with COVID and no preseason.

DeAndre Williams wasn’t eligible for the first handful of games, and Hardaway says the chemistry was off. So, he doesn’t feel like they’ve gotten a good shot at a good start. This year is different. Hardaway knows the team hasn’t proved anything to go along with their accolades.

Memphis starts the season ranked 12th in the AP preseason poll, 16th in the Coaches poll, now they need to back it up.

”I feel like we have great confidence but the way they look at us, any team in our conference loses one game, they drop seven to eight spots. Houston’s been able to sustain because they respect their culture. But for us, we know if we lose one game, they’re going to drop us by a longshot,” said Hardaway.

Memphis is picked to finish second in the American. Houston is coming off a final four run and is picked to finish first.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Briarcrest Christian School
County commissioner blasts school’s training sessions for parents on ‘gospel response’ to sexuality and gender identity
Crime scene tape
3 suspects on the run after carjacking, shooting at Olive Branch Walmart
Former Ole Miss student killed at Houston’s Astroworld Festival
Former Ole Miss student killed at Houston’s Astroworld Festival
Hernando Police dashcam video shows an incident from Sept 3, 2020. Adrian Hoyle has since filed...
City of Hernando, police officers sued for alleged use of excessive force
Fred Wortman (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)
Appeals court upholds parole denial for former Collierville attorney convicted of trying to kill wife

Latest News

Tigers fans have high hopes for the season
Tigers fans have high hopes for the season
UofM Men's Soccer
Tiger men’s soccer making noise heading into AAC Tournament
UofM women's soccer
Tiger’s women’s soccer to host NCAA first round match this weekend
Grizzlies vs Timberwolves
Incredible comeback by Grizzlies overtime win vs TWolves