Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Therapist highlights help for veterans struggling hidden wounds

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Veteran’s Day is November 10. It is a time to honor those who have served. It is also a chance to highlight resources available to veterans who may be suffering from hidden wounds.

Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas spoke with John Redmond a lead therapist serving veterans in the Mid-South. He is also a veteran himself.

Redmond talked about some of the most common struggles facing veterans, like post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and substance abuse, along with different approaches for treatment.

Watch the full interview on the video player above

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Afraid for her life, the victim used her own gun against two teenagers attempting to carjack...
Woman shoots 13-year-old suspect in attempted carjacking
Alumni Ally flyer opposing Briarcrest training session on gender identity, sexuality
Alumni group responds in opposition to Briarcrest’s gender identity, sexuality training sessions
Briarcrest Christian School
County commissioner blasts school’s training sessions for parents on ‘gospel response’ to sexuality and gender identity
Memphis private school’s parental training sparks public protest
Memphis private school’s parental training sparks public protest
Multi-vehicle crash on I-240 at I-55 split
Multi-vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler blocks traffic on I-240 at I-55

Latest News

Memphis-Shelby County COVID Task Force gives update on cases, vaccines
Watch Live
Watch Live: Dr. Threlkeld to debunk myths about COVID vaccines for children
Watch Live: Memphis-Shelby County COVID Task Force gives update on vaccination efforts
Memphis-Shelby County COVID Task Force gives update on cases, vaccines
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19