Therapist highlights help for veterans struggling hidden wounds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Veteran’s Day is November 10. It is a time to honor those who have served. It is also a chance to highlight resources available to veterans who may be suffering from hidden wounds.

Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas spoke with John Redmond a lead therapist serving veterans in the Mid-South. He is also a veteran himself.

Redmond talked about some of the most common struggles facing veterans, like post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and substance abuse, along with different approaches for treatment.

Watch the full interview on the video player above

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.