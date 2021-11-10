Advertise with Us
Sun and mild temperatures will give way to rain late tonight

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather
By Spencer Denton
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect filtered sun the rest of the afternoon with increasing clouds by evening. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s. Winds will remain south at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with rain or thunder late. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will pick up out of the south up to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: A cold front will move through quickly Thursday morning with showers ending by late morning. Clouds will move out by early afternoon with sun returning. Highs will still be in the mid 60s with lows in the low to mid 40s Thursday night.

FRIDAY: Some clouds could move in by afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

WEEKEND: It will feel chilly both days with high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s on Saturday and mid 50s on Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

