Memphis native Wendy Moten advances to top 13 on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis native Wendy Moten has advanced to the next round of NBC’s The Voice.’

Thanks to votes from the viewers, Moten secured a spot in the top 13.

She received a standing ovation from all four coaches Monday night after her performance of “I Will Always Love You.”

