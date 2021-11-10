Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Memphis native Wendy Moten advances to top 13 on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

Memphis native Wendy Moten advances to top 13 on NBC’s ‘The Voice’
Memphis native Wendy Moten advances to top 13 on NBC’s ‘The Voice’(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis native Wendy Moten has advanced to the next round of NBC’s The Voice.’

Thanks to votes from the viewers, Moten secured a spot in the top 13.

She received a standing ovation from all four coaches Monday night after her performance of “I Will Always Love You.”

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Briarcrest Christian School
County commissioner blasts school’s training sessions for parents on ‘gospel response’ to sexuality and gender identity
Crime scene tape
3 suspects on the run after carjacking, shooting at Olive Branch Walmart
Former Ole Miss student killed at Houston’s Astroworld Festival
Former Ole Miss student killed at Houston’s Astroworld Festival
Alumni Ally flyer opposing Briarcrest training session on gender identity, sexuality
Alumni group responds in opposition to Briarcrest’s gender identity, sexuality training sessions
Hernando Police dashcam video shows an incident from Sept 3, 2020. Adrian Hoyle has since filed...
City of Hernando, police officers sued for alleged use of excessive force

Latest News

Lawyers weigh in on lawsuits filed against City of Hernando, police chief
Lawyers weigh in on lawsuits filed against City of Hernando, police chief
Lawyers weigh in on lawsuits filed against City of Hernando, police chief
Lawyers weigh in on lawsuits filed against City of Hernando, police chief
Tigers ready to show what they’re made of with No. 1 recruiting class
Tigers ready to show what they’re made of with No. 1 recruiting class
Tigers fans have high hopes for the season
Tigers fans have high hopes for the season