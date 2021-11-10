Memphis homeless community receives shoes, nail care at ‘Our Hearts to Your Soles’ event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For 15 years, Campbell Clinic has given back to help protect the soles of Memphis’ homeless community.

With support from AutoZone, hundreds of people received foot and nail care as well as news shoes Tuesday.

The “Our Hearts to Your Soles” event is about ensuring that proper footwear is available to everyone.

“The average person walks on their feet 7,000 times a day. Imagine those who are on the street, probably walk much, much more than that,” said Dr. David Richardson/Orthopedic Surgeon, Campbell Clinic. “So, if you step on anything 7,000 times, very small problems quickly become big problems. That’s what we try to address today.”

The campaign was founded in 2004 by then high school student, Matthew Conti, near Pittsburgh.

