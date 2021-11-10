Memphian Kennedy Chandler leads Vols to victory in UT hoop opener
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 12:29 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 18th ranked Tennessee Vols open their season at home against UT-Martin.
It’s also the debut of their prized recruit, Kennedy Chandler of Memphis Briarcrest, the No. 1 freshman point guard in the nation. Chandler with 20 points as the Vols get the best of the Skyhawks. Final score 90-62.
UT sets a program record hitting 17 3s in the game. Tennessee and Memphis meet in Nashville Dec. 18.
In other SEC Action, Ole Miss beats New Orleans 82-61.
And 15th ranked Arkansas downs Mercer 74-61. JD Note leads the Hogs with 27 points.
