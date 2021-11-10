Advertise with Us
Memphian Kennedy Chandler leads Vols to victory in UT hoop opener(Source: WMC)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 12:29 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 18th ranked Tennessee Vols open their season at home against UT-Martin.

It’s also the debut of their prized recruit, Kennedy Chandler of Memphis Briarcrest, the No. 1 freshman point guard in the nation.  Chandler with 20 points as the Vols get the best of the Skyhawks. Final score 90-62.

UT sets a program record hitting 17 3s in the game.   Tennessee and Memphis meet in Nashville Dec. 18.

In other SEC Action, Ole Miss beats New Orleans 82-61.

And 15th ranked Arkansas downs Mercer 74-61. JD Note leads the Hogs with 27 points.

