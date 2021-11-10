Man facing multiple charges after allegedly posing as owner to sell home

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is facing several charges after allegedly trying to sell a house in Covington that he did not own.

Frederick Hill, 37, is charged with the following:

Criminal impersonation

Unlawful to draw property transfer documents without interest in property

Felony criminal attempt (theft of property $10,000-$60,000)

According to the affidavit, a homeowner reported to Memphis police that she was contacted by a man regarding the purchase of her property on Willet Street. The homeowner advised she did not want to sell the property.

The man told her he spoke with a person by phone, who identified themselves as the homeowner, and he was in negotiations to buy the house with that person.

The purchase agreement was being handled by a real estate attorney and was set for $58,000. During the meeting to sign the real estate agreement, the attorney asked Hill for proof that he was the homeowner, but he could not provide any legal documentation.

The attorney identified Hill from a photo lineup as the person who came to his office, identifying himself as the owner of the property on Willet Street to sign the purchasing agreement.

