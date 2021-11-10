Man arrested for voluntary manslaughter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ledaron Hall has been arrested for the murder of a man after an argument in Hall’s home.

According to the affidavit, a witness went to check on Hall on Tuesday because Hall is diagnosed paranoid schizophrenia and bipolar.

The witness reportedly heard a gunshot come from Hall’s house and knocked on the windows and doors, but they got no response. The front door was unlocked and the witness found a man unresponsive, but Hall was not there. Police were called, and, upon arrival, the man was pronounced dead.

The affidavit says Hall called his mother and said he had been in an argument with a man inside his home when the man pulled out a gun. Hall says the man tried to shoot him, but the gun misfired and the two fought over the gun. Hall got ahold of the gun, shot the man in the head and fled the scene out of fear.

The report says that Hall was brought back to the scene where he was detained and then charged with voluntary manslaughter.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.