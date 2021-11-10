Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Man arrested for voluntary manslaughter

Ledaron Hall arrested for voluntary manslaughter
Ledaron Hall arrested for voluntary manslaughter(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ledaron Hall has been arrested for the murder of a man after an argument in Hall’s home.

According to the affidavit, a witness went to check on Hall on Tuesday because Hall is diagnosed paranoid schizophrenia and bipolar.

The witness reportedly heard a gunshot come from Hall’s house and knocked on the windows and doors, but they got no response. The front door was unlocked and the witness found a man unresponsive, but Hall was not there. Police were called, and, upon arrival, the man was pronounced dead.

The affidavit says Hall called his mother and said he had been in an argument with a man inside his home when the man pulled out a gun. Hall says the man tried to shoot him, but the gun misfired and the two fought over the gun. Hall got ahold of the gun, shot the man in the head and fled the scene out of fear.

The report says that Hall was brought back to the scene where he was detained and then charged with voluntary manslaughter.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Afraid for her life, the victim used her own gun against two teenagers attempting to carjack...
Woman shoots 13-year-old suspect in attempted carjacking
Alumni Ally flyer opposing Briarcrest training session on gender identity, sexuality
Alumni group responds in opposition to Briarcrest’s gender identity, sexuality training sessions
Briarcrest Christian School
County commissioner blasts school’s training sessions for parents on ‘gospel response’ to sexuality and gender identity
Memphis private school’s parental training sparks public protest
Memphis private school’s parental training sparks public protest
Multi-vehicle crash on I-240 at I-55 split
Multi-vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler blocks traffic on I-240 at I-55

Latest News

Memphis police are looking for four missing children.
Great-grandmother of four missing Memphis children speaks about their disappearance
West Memphis Police
West Memphis police investigate shooting incident near school
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Watch Live: Dr. Threlkeld to debunk myths about COVID vaccines for children
Dr. Threlkeld says we need to be transparent about vaccines, that some data is misinterpreted