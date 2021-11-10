Advertise with Us
Katrina Merriweathr a winner in her debut as UofM women’s basketball coach

By Jarvis Greer
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 12:25 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Katrina Merriweather makes her official debut as Memphis Tigers women’s head basketball coach at the Elma Roane Fieldhouse.  

The Tigers hosting the Muskateers of Xavier. Merriweather comes to Memphis from Wright State where she led that program to two NCAA tournaments in three years.

The Tiger women start hot and get hotter.  Emani Jefferson with the hot hand. Thirteen points as the University of Memphis takes control and never lets up. Tigers go on to win it. Final score 84-64. Next game host SIU Edwardsville Sunday at 2 p.m. at the fieldhouse.

