Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

IRS taking note of business transactions on payment apps

New IRS reporting requirements affect Paypal and Venmo users.
New IRS reporting requirements affect Paypal and Venmo users.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you use PayPal or Venmo for business transactions, the IRS might be looking more closely at your accounts.

It now requires payment apps to report such transactions if they total more than $600 a year.

Business transactions include payments for goods and services.

You’ve always been required to pay tax on them. Now the IRS might know if you don’t.

The change is part of the American Rescue Plan, and it’s designed to crack down on unpaid taxes.

It doesn’t affect reimbursements among family and friends. So, don’t worry if you use the apps to, say, split a pizza or share a cab.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alumni Ally flyer opposing Briarcrest training session on gender identity, sexuality
Alumni group responds in opposition to Briarcrest’s gender identity, sexuality training sessions
Briarcrest Christian School
County commissioner blasts school’s training sessions for parents on ‘gospel response’ to sexuality and gender identity
Multi-vehicle crash on I-240 at I-55 split
Multi-vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler blocks traffic on I-240 at I-55
Fred Wortman (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)
Appeals court upholds parole denial for former Collierville attorney convicted of trying to kill wife
Cody Howard
Germantown man reported missing

Latest News

Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier as surging costs...
US consumer prices soared 6.2% in past year, most since 1990
Memphis police searching for 4 missing children
Memphis police searching for 4 missing children last seen in October
FILE - Leslie Van Houten attends her parole hearing at the California Institution for Women in...
Parole recommended for Manson follower Leslie Van Houten
New details are emerging in the deadly crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival in Houston.
Astroworld emergency operational plan lacked surge protocol