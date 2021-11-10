Great-grandmother of four missing Memphis children speaks about their disappearance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding four children who’ve been missing since October 5.

Police issued a City Watch on Tuesday night and say the kids may be in danger.

Police say the kids, who range in age from 1 to 10, were last seen with their mother, Jamisha Thomas.

But police say Thomas was not supposed to have custody of the children.

Court records show Thomas has an active warrant for aggravated child abuse for an incident that occurred on September 6.

A police report obtained by Action News 5 provides very few details about the incident.

Ida Thomas, Jamisha Thomas’ grandmother, says all of this started when Jamisha took her baby to the doctor.

“She took the baby to the doctor and they were saying something wrong with the baby’s leg, side or ribs or something. I don’t know,” said Ida Thomas.

She says after the baby was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, DHS got involved.

“They told her they was going to take her babies and she said they weren’t going to take her babies and the next thing I knew she was running with them,” said Ida Thomas.

While MPD says the kids may be in danger, Ida Thomas says she doesn’t believe her granddaughter would ever harm her kids.

“She would never hurt her children. Never. I don’t believe that,” said Ida Thomas. “I put my life on that.”

Police say the kids were last seen in a 2002 silver Ford Explorer with possible Louisiana license plate number 18077923.

MPD has not yet said why they’re only just now alerting the public about the missing kids, more than a month after they were last seen.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call MPD.

