First alert to rain & another round of cold air

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry and clear this morning and we will have sunshine for most of the afternoon. Clouds won’t build in until after 4 pm. With sun and a south breeze, high temperatures will reach the lower 70s. Low temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 50s tonight. Showers will start firing up by midnight as a cold front approaches the Mid-South.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High: 74 degrees. Winds: South 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. 40%. Lows in the mid tp upper 50s. Winds: South at 5 to 15 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: The cold front will continue to move in through early Thursday morning, so rain will impact early morning commuters. However, the rain will be gone by noon and we will see some sunshine late in the day. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s with lows in the low to mid 40s. Friday will be partly cloudy and cool with high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s on Friday night.

WEEKEND: It will feel chilly this weekend with high temperatures in the lower 50s on Saturday and mid 50s on Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.

NEXT WEEK: It will be partly cloudy and dry at the beginning of next week. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s Monday and lower 60s Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.