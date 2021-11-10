Driver wanted in fatal pedestrian hit and run in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are still looking for the driver responsible for hitting a pedestrian in North Memphis in October and driving away from the scene.

The incident happened on Oct. 4 around 2:50 a.m. at the intersection of Hollywood Street and Sanders Avenue near the Hollywood Community Center. Police say the driver is unknown but was a female driving a black Nissan Altima. It’s possible the vehicle has heavy damage to the front bumper.

If you have information on this investigation, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

