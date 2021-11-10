Advertise with Us
DeJoy: USPS was overwhelmed last year, but ready this time for the holidays

In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in...
In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in Boys Town, Neb. The United States Post Office said Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 that it has chosen Oshkosh Defense to build its next-generation mail-delivery vehicle, part of an effort to make the USPS more environmentally friendly by switching a portion of its huge fleet to electric vehicles.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Postmaster General Louis DeJoy says the U.S. Postal Service is ready to deliver your packages during the peak holiday season.

“Regarding the peak season, I want to begin with three words: We are ready,” he said Wednesday.

DeJoy’s assertion comes after he previously apologized for slow mail delivery during last year’s peak season.

It also follows the unveiling of a 10-year plan for the Postal Service to incorporate a series of changes.

The changes were implemented last month and include longer first-class mail delivery times and cuts to post office hours.

The changes have no affect on about 60% of first-class mail and nearly all periodicals.

“We are ready. So send us your packages and your mail, and we will deliver timely,” DeJoy said.

