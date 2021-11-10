Advertise with Us
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler & Action News 5’s Joy Redmond talk Thanksgiving tips and tricks

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Pull out the stretchy pants! Thanksgiving will be here before you know it, and Action News 5′s Joy Redmond got some tips and tricks to save you time in the kitchen.

Joy took over the Digital Desk for a conversation with Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler. Jennifer talked about places to pick up heat-and-serve Thanksgiving dishes.

Watch it now on our streaming apps (AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku), and check out Jennifer’s stories now on commercialappeal.com/food.

