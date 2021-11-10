Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Collierville Kroger reopens with $4M in renovations after mass shooting

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:49 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Collierville Kroger where a mass shooting took place back in September reopens Wednesday. Kroger opened its doors for us to get a look inside after a $4 million renovation.

The store opens at 9 a.m.

Kroger officials say they wanted the store to look different after the incident rocked the community.

So the store underwent a $4 million renovation.

Several changes were made after Kroger officials talked with associates from the store. Some of the changes include a complete renovation of the deli and fruit section.

There will no longer be a sushi vendor at this location. This comes as Collierville police reported the gunman worked for the sushi vendor.

Since the incident, the community has rallied together to support those impacted.

Just steps away from the store, Kroger along with Shelby County Crime Victims & Rape Crisis Center opened the Collierville Associate Resource Center for anyone in need of support.

A relief fund at Patriot Bank was created to support the victims and the organization Victim’s First set a goal of raising $20,000 to donate to the victims.

Now on the outside, a “We are Collierville Strong” sign will remain, showing how the community rallied together in a time of heartache.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Alumni Ally flyer opposing Briarcrest training session on gender identity, sexuality
Alumni group responds in opposition to Briarcrest’s gender identity, sexuality training sessions
Briarcrest Christian School
County commissioner blasts school’s training sessions for parents on ‘gospel response’ to sexuality and gender identity
Multi-vehicle crash on I-240 at I-55 split
Multi-vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler blocks traffic on I-240 at I-55
Fred Wortman (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)
Appeals court upholds parole denial for former Collierville attorney convicted of trying to kill wife
Cody Howard
Germantown man reported missing

Latest News

Action News 5 kicks off 2021 Holiday Food Drive benefiting the Mid-South Food Bank
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
New research highlights heart health disparities in female veterans
New research highlights heart health disparities in female veterans
New research highlights heart health disparities in female veterans