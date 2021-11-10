Advertise with Us
Collierville Kroger reopens seven weeks after mass shooting

By Briseida Holguin
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Collierville Kroger where a deadly mass shooting took place back in September re-opened Wednesday morning.

After being closed for nearly seven weeks, the Collierville Kroger off New Byhalia Road has re-opened its.

“Today we are tying the Collierville community and Kroger together again.”

A mass shooting on September 23, where 15 people were shot and one person died, shut down the store and shocked the community.

“It should not happen in any other community but unfortunately it happened in Collierville, but all Collierville people are really strong and we are looking forward to reopening the store because we miss this Kroger so much,” said a Collierville resident.

Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane says a “We are Collierville Strong” sign will remain in front of the store highlighting the good that’s come out of this tragedy.

“Today is a great example of just how resilient the Collierville Community is,” Chief Lane said.

The store went through a four million dollar renovation. Kroger officials have said they wanted to make the store look different after the incident.

Some of the changes include a complete overhaul of the deli and fruit section.

There will no longer be a sushi vendor at this location. Collierville police reported the gunman worked for the sushi vendor.

Several associates who were inside the store the day of the shooting returned to work, community members thanking them for being heroes.

“Actually we can say that they are the real heroes. When the incident happened instead of protecting themselves they ran everywhere and they made sure the customers are safe so the community is always there for them,” said a Collierville resident.

