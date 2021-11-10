Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 27 Oct

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:23 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

The Best and Scariest Candies for your Teeth

Forget about the ghouls and goblins, Halloween is about the treats! We’re going to lay out which types of candy are the best and scariest for your teeth!

Missy Acosta | VP, Brand Strategy at Delta Dental of Tennessee | tennessee.deltadental.com

Pumpkin Spice Coffee Syrup

Pumpkin spice coffee made best from scratch! The secret to creating the syrup is so simple, it had to be shared!

Inexpensive Halloween Costume Ideas

Mix and match to make your Halloween costume budget friendly with these bewitching ideas!

Ursula Roman | VP of Marketing & Communications at Goodwill | goodwill.org

4 Ways to Rekindle Kindness

Make amends and restore relationships with four ways to rekindle kindness.

Eric Rittmeyer | Former U.S. Marine, Mental Toughness Coach, & Author | mentaltoughnessspeaker.com

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Alumni Ally flyer opposing Briarcrest training session on gender identity, sexuality
Alumni group responds in opposition to Briarcrest’s gender identity, sexuality training sessions
Briarcrest Christian School
County commissioner blasts school’s training sessions for parents on ‘gospel response’ to sexuality and gender identity
Multi-vehicle crash on I-240 at I-55 split
Multi-vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler blocks traffic on I-240 at I-55
Fred Wortman (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)
Appeals court upholds parole denial for former Collierville attorney convicted of trying to kill wife
Cody Howard
Germantown man reported missing

Latest News

The Importance of Sports Youth Programs
Bluff City Life: Tuesday, 26 Oct
Creating Memories through Crafts
Bluff City Life: Monday, 25 Oct
Surviving Breast Cancer
Bluff City Life: Friday, 22 Oct
Ride For Education
Bluff City Life: Thursday, 21 Oct