Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 27 Oct
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
The Best and Scariest Candies for your Teeth
Forget about the ghouls and goblins, Halloween is about the treats! We’re going to lay out which types of candy are the best and scariest for your teeth!
Missy Acosta | VP, Brand Strategy at Delta Dental of Tennessee | tennessee.deltadental.com
Pumpkin Spice Coffee Syrup
Pumpkin spice coffee made best from scratch! The secret to creating the syrup is so simple, it had to be shared!
Inexpensive Halloween Costume Ideas
Mix and match to make your Halloween costume budget friendly with these bewitching ideas!
Ursula Roman | VP of Marketing & Communications at Goodwill | goodwill.org
4 Ways to Rekindle Kindness
Make amends and restore relationships with four ways to rekindle kindness.
Eric Rittmeyer | Former U.S. Marine, Mental Toughness Coach, & Author | mentaltoughnessspeaker.com
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.