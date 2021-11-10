Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 27 Oct

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

The Best and Scariest Candies for your Teeth

Forget about the ghouls and goblins, Halloween is about the treats! We’re going to lay out which types of candy are the best and scariest for your teeth!

Missy Acosta | VP, Brand Strategy at Delta Dental of Tennessee | tennessee.deltadental.com

Pumpkin Spice Coffee Syrup

Pumpkin spice coffee made best from scratch! The secret to creating the syrup is so simple, it had to be shared!

Inexpensive Halloween Costume Ideas

Mix and match to make your Halloween costume budget friendly with these bewitching ideas!

Ursula Roman | VP of Marketing & Communications at Goodwill | goodwill.org

4 Ways to Rekindle Kindness

Make amends and restore relationships with four ways to rekindle kindness.

Eric Rittmeyer | Former U.S. Marine, Mental Toughness Coach, & Author | mentaltoughnessspeaker.com

