Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 03 Nov

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

First Black Female Crew to Fly a FedEx Aircraft

We’re celebrating achievements that soar high in the sky! Less than one percent of the world’s professional pilots are black females. Captain Tahirah Brown and First Officer Diana Lugemwa recently became the first Black female crew to fly a FedEx aircraft!

Dance into Fieldaze Festival

Dance, dance, dance in the heart of downtown. Cat’s Ballroom is showing us salsa moves to get ready us for a festival celebrating Memphis.

Grind City Coffe Xpo

Curated for coffee lovers! Coffee, lattes, espresso, take your pick. Indulge in the variety as you enjoy a blend of the city’s best baristas!

Care for Caregivers

Everyday people are becoming caregivers. How one family owned company promises to remove the guesswork if you’re taking on the task.

