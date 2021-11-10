Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 03 Nov
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
First Black Female Crew to Fly a FedEx Aircraft
We’re celebrating achievements that soar high in the sky! Less than one percent of the world’s professional pilots are black females. Captain Tahirah Brown and First Officer Diana Lugemwa recently became the first Black female crew to fly a FedEx aircraft!
Dance into Fieldaze Festival
Dance, dance, dance in the heart of downtown. Cat’s Ballroom is showing us salsa moves to get ready us for a festival celebrating Memphis.
Cat Woods | Cat’s Ballroom
Jesse Munoz | Cat’s Ballroom
Fieldaze Festival | memphisadventures.com/fieldaze
Grind City Coffe Xpo
Curated for coffee lovers! Coffee, lattes, espresso, take your pick. Indulge in the variety as you enjoy a blend of the city’s best baristas!
Daniel Lynn | Grind City Coffee Xpo | grindcitycoffee.com
Care for Caregivers
Everyday people are becoming caregivers. How one family owned company promises to remove the guesswork if you’re taking on the task.
Bianca Padilla | CEO & Co-Founder of Carewell | carewell.com
