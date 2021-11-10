Bluff City Life: Tuesday, 26 Oct

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

The Importance of Sports Youth Programs

Youth sports took a significant hit during the pandemic and the average child is spending nearly 7 fewer hours, per week, playing baseball, basketball, football just to name a few sports. We’re sharing the importance of youth sports and what we all can do to help.

Benita Fitzgerald Mosley | Olympic Gold Medalist, Head of Community & Impact at LeagueApps and President of FundPlay | leagueapps.com | facebook.com/fundplay

Holiday Shipping Deadlines

Don’t miss the deadline! Make sure all your gifts arrive on time. We’re laying out the shipping deadlines of this holiday season.

Breast Cancer Awareness

Going beyond the diagnosis, continuing the conversation regarding breast cancer and it’s impact on our community.

Lakesha Herron | Social Worker at Methodist Cancer Institute | methodisthealth.org

Red Flags of a Nightmare House

The red flags of home buying. Before commitment to a 30-year mortgage - don’t miss my next guest alerting you to what you need to look out for.

Jeff Redding | Regional Manager of Window World | windowworldmemphis.com

