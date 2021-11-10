Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Bluff City Life: Tuesday, 26 Oct

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:11 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

The Importance of Sports Youth Programs

Youth sports took a significant hit during the pandemic and the average child is spending nearly 7 fewer hours, per week, playing baseball, basketball, football just to name a few sports. We’re sharing the importance of youth sports and what we all can do to help.

Benita Fitzgerald Mosley | Olympic Gold Medalist, Head of Community & Impact at LeagueApps and President of FundPlay | leagueapps.com | facebook.com/fundplay

Holiday Shipping Deadlines

Don’t miss the deadline! Make sure all your gifts arrive on time. We’re laying out the shipping deadlines of this holiday season.

Breast Cancer Awareness

Going beyond the diagnosis, continuing the conversation regarding breast cancer and it’s impact on our community.

Lakesha Herron | Social Worker at Methodist Cancer Institute | methodisthealth.org

Red Flags of a Nightmare House

The red flags of home buying. Before commitment to a 30-year mortgage - don’t miss my next guest alerting you to what you need to look out for.

Jeff Redding | Regional Manager of Window World | windowworldmemphis.com

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Alumni Ally flyer opposing Briarcrest training session on gender identity, sexuality
Alumni group responds in opposition to Briarcrest’s gender identity, sexuality training sessions
Briarcrest Christian School
County commissioner blasts school’s training sessions for parents on ‘gospel response’ to sexuality and gender identity
Multi-vehicle crash on I-240 at I-55 split
Multi-vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler blocks traffic on I-240 at I-55
Fred Wortman (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)
Appeals court upholds parole denial for former Collierville attorney convicted of trying to kill wife
Cody Howard
Germantown man reported missing

Latest News

The Story of Georgia Tann
Bluff City Life: Friday, 29 Oct
The Best and Scariest Candies for your Teeth
Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 27 Oct
Creating Memories through Crafts
Bluff City Life: Monday, 25 Oct
Surviving Breast Cancer
Bluff City Life: Friday, 22 Oct