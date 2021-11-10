Bluff City Life: Tuesday, 09 Nov

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Helping Seniors Feel More Connected

Covid-19 cases have decreased drastically here in the Mid-South but they are not zero. This has increased the likelihood that seniors feel more isolated, making tech-savviness both essential and a new social determinant of health.

Jill McNamara | Senior Director of Care.com

Creating Keto Charcuterie Boards

Cheese. Meats. Nuts. Oh my! We’re putting together charcuterie boards for your next social event!

Allie Rae | instagram.com/xoxo_themillennialgirl

Christmas Tree Flocking

Let it snow on the Christmas trees! Experience the magic behind the frosting process!

ABCs Book By Beloved Social Media Sensation

Rapping the A B C’s with what you can be was America’s favorite rapper, Sam White, who went viral on social media and now his message to inspire and to encourage has not stopped! He’s transformed his viral song into a book!

Sam White & Bobby White | Author of You Can Be ABCs | amazon.com

