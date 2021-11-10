Bluff City Life: Tuesday, 02 Nov
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
Downtown Dining Week
Get out and explore delicious eateries throughout downtown Memphis. Now’s the time to do it because it comes with a special price.
Darnesha Cotton | Downtown Memphis Commission | downtownmemphis.com
Autumn Joy Cocktail
Take a sip of this season’s rich flavors and see how you can elevate your bartending skills!
Handmade Holiday Cards & a Special Holiday Treat!
Add a personal touch to your holiday season with a simple craft idea to make your loved ones smile.
Kait Harris | Printmaker, Painter, & Speedball Demo Artist | instagram.com/colorsbykait_3 | arrowcreative.org
Pregnant During a Pandemic
Pregnancy during a pandemic, you can survive this! Don’t miss this pregnant doctor’s COVID-19 survival guide!
Dr. Erin Watson is a Board-Certified Emergency and Family Medicine Physician, a 2021 American Heart Association Woman of Impact, and Author of “Pregnancy During A Pandemic, We Can Survive This Together: A Pregnant Doctor’s COVID-19 Survival Guide”
