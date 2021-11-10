Bluff City Life: Tuesday, 02 Nov

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Downtown Dining Week

Get out and explore delicious eateries throughout downtown Memphis. Now’s the time to do it because it comes with a special price.

Darnesha Cotton | Downtown Memphis Commission | downtownmemphis.com

Autumn Joy Cocktail

Take a sip of this season’s rich flavors and see how you can elevate your bartending skills!

Handmade Holiday Cards & a Special Holiday Treat!

Add a personal touch to your holiday season with a simple craft idea to make your loved ones smile.

Kait Harris | Printmaker, Painter, & Speedball Demo Artist | instagram.com/colorsbykait_3 | arrowcreative.org

Pregnant During a Pandemic

Pregnancy during a pandemic, you can survive this! Don’t miss this pregnant doctor’s COVID-19 survival guide!

Dr. Erin Watson is a Board-Certified Emergency and Family Medicine Physician, a 2021 American Heart Association Woman of Impact, and Author of “Pregnancy During A Pandemic, We Can Survive This Together: A Pregnant Doctor’s COVID-19 Survival Guide”

