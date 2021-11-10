Bluff City Life: Thursday, 04 Nov

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Uncork the Science of Wine

Let’s uncork the science of wine and learn about an event that will refine your palate .

John Mullikin | Education Instructor at Museum of Science & History | moshmemphis.com

Experiment with the Science of Wine

Dive into the world of wine with an experiment and find out the science that brings it from the vineyard to the bottle.

Michele Arquette-Palermo | Director of Community Engagement for Museum of Science & History | moshmemphis.com

Forgiving Unpaid Traffic Tickets

Driving while you have unpaid traffic tickets? There’s a program that’s ready to waive the fees.

Myron Lowery | Chief Court Clerk for the City of Memphis | memphistn.gov

Fighting Pancreatic Cancer

Race for a cure! How you can help create hope for those battling pancreatic cancer.

Kathryn Gilbert Craig | Pancreatic Cancer Survivor & Director of Community Engagement at Kosten Foundation | kostenfoundation.com

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.