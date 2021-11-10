Bluff City Life: Monday, 25 Oct

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Painted Pumpkin Pizza Party

Join in as we’re putting together the perfect Halloween painted pumpkin pizza party! You won’t need any carving tools for this one!

Kisha Landfair | S is For Sweet | sisforsweet.com

Haunted Places in Memphis

Scary. Spooky. Creepy. See why you’ll want to stop by these haunted spots around Memphis.

Creating Memories through Crafts

Let’s get crafty with creative ways to bring families together!

Telisa Franklin | Coach Victorious & Owner of Flowers & More | flowersinmemphis.com

Make Way for Women Investors

Learn which steps you can take to ensure your money is working as hard as you do!

Lorna Kapusta | Head of Women Investors at Fidelity Investments | fidelity.com/womeninvest

