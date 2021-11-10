Bluff City Life: Monday, 08 Nov

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Unending Adventure with Raw Travel

Pack your bags. It’s adventure time with a new season of Raw Travel! Here’s what can you expect from life on the road!

Robert Rose | Executive Producer of AIM TV Group & Raw Travel TV | rawtravel.tv

Fall Baking Basics

No baker left behind! I’ll share helpful hacks to creating fluffy cakes and creamy pies you don’t want to miss!

John Kanell | Cooking & Baking Expert, Culinary Influencer & Founder of Preppy Kitchen | preppykitchen.com

Apple Cobbler Recipe

This holiday season share stories, laugh and hug around the dessert table. Make sure THIS apple cobbler gets an invitation to the celebration.

Bluff City Christmas

It’s a Christmas adventure to remember, spreading cheer across the mid-south. I’ll share how your family can be a part of it all.

Telisa Franklin | Coach Victorious & Owner of Flowers & More | flowersinmemphis.com

Bluff City Christmas | Holiday Shopping Expo from Dec 3-5 | bluffcitychristmas.com

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.