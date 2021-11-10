Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Monday, 01 Nov

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:05 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Touched By an Angel

Begin with hope. Hope for every individual, hope for every family. When circumstances seem unstable, unreliable or unattainable, you never know about the transformation that occurs after being touched by an angel.

Larry Hunter | Director of Touched by an Angel Ministries | facebook.com/tbaamemphis

Harvesting Honey

Creating aromatic flavors with an artisan twist from fresh honey! Don’t miss how they’re harvested!

Fun Ideas for the Holiday Season

Entertaining with ease! Check out this guide through the top home accessories of the season.

Evette Rios | Lifestyle Expert | inthenews.tv

Tree Care for Homeowners

Fallen and decaying trees can cause big problems for homeowners. Avoid damage and find out how you can spot trouble and prevent a catastrophe.

Justin Lambert | Main Arborist & Managing Partner of Mister Tree Service | mistertreeservice.com

