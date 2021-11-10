Bluff City Life: Friday, 29 Oct

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Self-Advocacy After Surviving a Stroke

It’s World Stroke Day and roughly 800-thousand people in the U. S. will suffer a stroke. But how do you know it’s time to call 9-1-1? Ashanti Coleman was moments away from a life or death decision.

Ashanti Coleman | Two-Time Stroke Survivor | heart.org

Mental Health America of the Mid-South

Monitoring your mental health. It’s important to make sure it’s steady and see the options to help keep everything in check.

Ashley Nunnally | Supervisor of Erase the Stigma Youth Program (ETSY)

Zakeria Clark | West TN Coordinator of Erase the Stigma Youth Program (ETSY)

Free & anonymous mental health screenings: mhamidsouth.org

Request a youth presentation for ETSY: midsouthmentalhealth.org | forinfo@mhamt.org

Memphis True Crime Tour

The darker side of Memphis. Creepy legends, lore and sightings - see what you can uncover on the new Historical Haunts tour.

Stephen Guenther Managing Partner of Historical Haunts of Memphis | historicalhauntsmemphis.com

The Story of Georgia Tann

It’s a sinister story - not well known. We’re going through the true crime case of Memphis’ Georgia Tann with a new Historical Haunts tour.

Tanya Vandesteeg | Historical Haunts of Memphis | Memphis True Crime Tour

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.