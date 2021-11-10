Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Bluff City Life: Friday, 05 Nov

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

10th Annual Heart Full of Soul

Helping young gifted musicians for generations to come lies in the power and presence of music and food!

Napa Café Presents 10th Annual Heart Full of Soul to Benefit Stax Music Academy

Glenda Hasting | Owner of Napa Café | napacafe.com

Perfectly Imperfect Produce: Rescuing food from Waste

Ugly veggies usually end up in the trash and now there’s hope for imperfect produce. Learn how one company is reducing food waste.

Feeding the Homeless and Hungry

A helping hand from one to another. How one feast is filling the hearts of those homeless and hungry around the Bluff City.

Chief Allison Fouche | Deputy Communications at City of Memphis

MemFeast 2021 | 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Thurs., 25 November

Locations:

  • Mississippi Blvd Christian Church
  • Christ Missionary Baptist Church
  • First Baptist Church Broad
  • Hospitality Hub
  • Greenwood CME Church
  • Greater Imani Church

Reasons to Love Downtown Dining Week

Get your appetite ready for Downtown Dining Week. See what this year’s restaurant lineup is bringing to the table.

Aldo Dean | Owner & Operator of Aldo’s Pizza Pies, Bardog Tavern, Slider Inn, and Momma’s | downtownmemphis.com

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Alumni Ally flyer opposing Briarcrest training session on gender identity, sexuality
Alumni group responds in opposition to Briarcrest’s gender identity, sexuality training sessions
Briarcrest Christian School
County commissioner blasts school’s training sessions for parents on ‘gospel response’ to sexuality and gender identity
Multi-vehicle crash on I-240 at I-55 split
Multi-vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler blocks traffic on I-240 at I-55
Fred Wortman (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)
Appeals court upholds parole denial for former Collierville attorney convicted of trying to kill wife
Cody Howard
Germantown man reported missing

Latest News

Experiment with the Science of Wine
Bluff City Life: Thursday, 04 Nov
First Black Female Crew to Fly a FedEx Aircraft
Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 03 Nov
Handmade Holiday Cards
Bluff City Life: Tuesday, 02 Nov
Harvesting Honey
Bluff City Life: Monday, 01 Nov