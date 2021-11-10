Bluff City Life: Friday, 05 Nov

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

10th Annual Heart Full of Soul

Helping young gifted musicians for generations to come lies in the power and presence of music and food!

Napa Café Presents 10th Annual Heart Full of Soul to Benefit Stax Music Academy

Glenda Hasting | Owner of Napa Café | napacafe.com

Perfectly Imperfect Produce: Rescuing food from Waste

Ugly veggies usually end up in the trash and now there’s hope for imperfect produce. Learn how one company is reducing food waste.

Feeding the Homeless and Hungry

A helping hand from one to another. How one feast is filling the hearts of those homeless and hungry around the Bluff City.

Chief Allison Fouche | Deputy Communications at City of Memphis

MemFeast 2021 | 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Thurs., 25 November

Locations:

Mississippi Blvd Christian Church

Christ Missionary Baptist Church

First Baptist Church Broad

Hospitality Hub

Greenwood CME Church

Greater Imani Church

Reasons to Love Downtown Dining Week

Get your appetite ready for Downtown Dining Week. See what this year’s restaurant lineup is bringing to the table.

Aldo Dean | Owner & Operator of Aldo’s Pizza Pies, Bardog Tavern, Slider Inn, and Momma’s | downtownmemphis.com

