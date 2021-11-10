Action News 5 kicks off 2021 Holiday Food Drive benefiting the Mid-South Food Bank

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday is the kickoff of our 2021 Holiday Food Drive benefiting the Mid-South Food Bank.

For 14 years, Action News 5′s Holiday Food Drive has collected millions of pounds of food for the Mid-South Food Bank, providing food to families in need during winter months.

The need was unprecedented through nearly two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. In just 12 months during the pandemic, the food bank distributed 55 million pounds of food.

This year, we’re asking you to help us support the Mid-South Food Bank’s mission again where EVERY donation goes to help a family in need.

For $10, you can provide 30 meals.

The food bank is asking for online donations as the food drive remains virtual this year.

“Last year was such a success even though it’s not in person,” said Cathy Pope, president and CEO of the Mid-South Food Bank. “We know we love all that in person stuff. And that’s a fun time for us. But it was really successful. Last year we raised over $100,000.”

Go to https://www.midsouthfoodbank.org/holidayfooddrive to donate now.

