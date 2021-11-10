Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

2 injured in shooting in southwest Memphis

Change this caption before publishing
Change this caption before publishing(WILX)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:36 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured in a neighborhood in southwest Memphis.

Memphis Police Department dispatch says officers responded to the scene on Millard Road near Vernelle Avenue shortly before 2 a.m.

The conditions of the victims are unknown but Memphis Fire Department says they were not called to the scene to administer medical care.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Alumni Ally flyer opposing Briarcrest training session on gender identity, sexuality
Alumni group responds in opposition to Briarcrest’s gender identity, sexuality training sessions
Briarcrest Christian School
County commissioner blasts school’s training sessions for parents on ‘gospel response’ to sexuality and gender identity
Multi-vehicle crash on I-240 at I-55 split
Multi-vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler blocks traffic on I-240 at I-55
Fred Wortman (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)
Appeals court upholds parole denial for former Collierville attorney convicted of trying to kill wife
Cody Howard
Germantown man reported missing

Latest News

Collierville Kroger to preparing to reopen after month-long closure following mass shooting
Collierville Kroger reopens with $4M in renovations after mass shooting
Action News 5 kicks off 2021 Holiday Food Drive benefiting the Mid-South Food Bank
Collierville Kroger preparing to reopen following mass shooting
Collierville Kroger preparing to reopen following mass shooting
Lawyers weigh in on lawsuits filed against City of Hernando, police chief
Lawyers weigh in on lawsuits filed against City of Hernando, police chief