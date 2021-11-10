2 injured in shooting in southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured in a neighborhood in southwest Memphis.

Memphis Police Department dispatch says officers responded to the scene on Millard Road near Vernelle Avenue shortly before 2 a.m.

The conditions of the victims are unknown but Memphis Fire Department says they were not called to the scene to administer medical care.

